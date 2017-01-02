January 2, 2017 siren test in Adair Co., KY cancelled
January 2, 2017 siren test in Adair Co., KY cancelled The monthly, January 2, 2017, siren test is cancelled due to weather and to avoid any weather related confusion. The sirens have been tested silently this morning.
