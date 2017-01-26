Jail Committee Meeting

Jail Committee Meeting The Adair County Fiscal Court Jail Committee will meet Monday, January 30, 2017 at 2:30pmCT in the basement of the Adair County Annex Building, 424 Public Square, Columbia, Kentucky. The meeting is open to the public.

Columbia, KY

