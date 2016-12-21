Incredibly high demand for Riverlink ...

Incredibly high demand for Riverlink Transponders

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story By Ryan R. Watts, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet LOUISVILLE, KY - Scores of drivers being introduced to RiverLink, the new, all-electronic tolling system for the Ohio River Bridges Project, are opening accounts and ordering transponders. Incredibly high demand for RiverLink transponders means supplies are being depleted more quickly than anticipated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 20 min ChromiuMan 157,147
Fivestar 21 min Fact 17
Superintendent retiring??!! 12 hr Mister Clean 47
second chance outreach (Jul '10) 15 hr Silly 20
Places for rent in columbia 21 hr tater 7
Joe Scott Bandy 23 hr GC girl 1
Who photoshops more on Facebook ? Mon Wrong 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,449 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC