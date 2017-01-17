Homeplace on Green River names new of...

Homeplace on Green River names new officers/board members

Homeplace on Green River names new officers/board members By George Kolbenschlag Homeplace on Green River, Kentucky's Outdoor Classroom, has named its officers for 2017. They are President Billy Joe Fudge, Adair County; Vice President Michael Caldwell, Taylor County; Secretary Bill Coleman, Adair County and Treasurer Cheryl Williams, Taylor County.

