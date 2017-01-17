Homeplace on Green River names new officers/board members
Homeplace on Green River names new officers/board members By George Kolbenschlag Homeplace on Green River, Kentucky's Outdoor Classroom, has named its officers for 2017. They are President Billy Joe Fudge, Adair County; Vice President Michael Caldwell, Taylor County; Secretary Bill Coleman, Adair County and Treasurer Cheryl Williams, Taylor County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogers Trucking New Guy?
|1 hr
|interested
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|CriminalForever
|158,056
|Larry Taylor (Hopper) (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Mill Lot Proud
|8
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|5 hr
|Yahoo
|5
|Lindsey Miller
|9 hr
|Ad air
|21
|sealed bids
|10 hr
|courious
|2
|Enough is enough
|10 hr
|Mr Twister
|14
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC