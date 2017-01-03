Helping Veterans Who Have Helped Us -...

Helping Veterans Who Have Helped Us - Seminar 9 Jan 2017

25 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Helping Veterans Who Have Helped Us - Seminar 9 Jan 2017 The Adair County Ministerial Association invites church pastors, church leaders and community leaders to a free seminar to offer ways to meet the spiritual and emotional needs of veterans and their families on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 11amCT. This will be held at the Adair County Courthouse Annex, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY, and will be conducted by VA Chaplain, Rev.

Columbia, KY

