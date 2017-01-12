Healthful Living Cooking Class Thu 12...

Healthful Living Cooking Class Thu 12 Jan 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Healthful Living Cooking Class Thu 12 Jan 2017 This month's Healthful Living Cooking Class will be offered free of charge on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 6pmCT, at J.O.Y. Resource Center, 212 Public Square, Columbia, KY and will be held every four weeks. Everyone is welcome to come to the free classes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Journey to recovery 3 hr Just asking 1
Ex-supertendent has done it again. 4 hr Mr Twister 8
Carli Burton 4 hr Ifyb 8
Rats in Columbia 5 hr PoPo 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr CriminalForever 157,648
This is only a test 11 hr Operator 2
Dianna 13 hr Family Member 19
Courthouse Mon courious 22
Superintendent retiring??!! Jan 8 Noneofmybusiness 68
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC