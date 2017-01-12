Healthful Living Cooking Class Thu 12 Jan 2017 This month's Healthful Living Cooking Class will be offered free of charge on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 6pmCT, at J.O.Y. Resource Center, 212 Public Square, Columbia, KY and will be held every four weeks. Everyone is welcome to come to the free classes.

