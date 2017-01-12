Health and job training on agenda of first Chamber session
Health and job training on agenda of first Chamber session By Linda Waggener Health and job training were on the agenda of the first Chamber of Commerce meeting of 2017 held Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Lindsey Wilson College. Guest speakers Jelaine Harlow, Lake Cumberland District Health Department Health Educator, and Melody Haynes, Lake Cumberland ADD Workforce Development leader, presented informative talks about local and regional assets available to both businesses and individuals.
