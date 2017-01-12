Health and job training on agenda of ...

Health and job training on agenda of first Chamber session

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Health and job training on agenda of first Chamber session By Linda Waggener Health and job training were on the agenda of the first Chamber of Commerce meeting of 2017 held Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Lindsey Wilson College. Guest speakers Jelaine Harlow, Lake Cumberland District Health Department Health Educator, and Melody Haynes, Lake Cumberland ADD Workforce Development leader, presented informative talks about local and regional assets available to both businesses and individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for avon bottle collectors (May '07) 1 hr Jerry 42
Fake people running a church in Columbia 3 hr Truth 11
Dianna 3 hr truth 24
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr another viewer 157,789
Journey to recovery 5 hr jesus 4
State Park for someone charged with Treason 5 hr Truth 2
looking for someone to fix tanning bed 6 hr sam 1
Enough is enough 11 hr Just asking 12
Ex-supertendent has done it again. Thu courious 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC