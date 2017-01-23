Hannah Nicole Absher on Dean's List a...

Hannah Nicole Absher on Dean's List at UPike

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Hannah Nicole Absher on Dean's List at UPike Hannah Nicole Absher of Columbia, KY, has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean's List released by the University of Pikeville, Pikeville, KY. To be on the Dean's list students must be full time and have a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9. Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cody Morrison 25 min real gansta 9
Stapleton the snitch 1 hr Popo 6
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr CriminalForever 158,184
Piece of work 3 hr How many 14
Name that rat 4 hr couldbeboth 5
cops 4 hr yep 6
Bettys closing (Jan '14) 6 hr mojo 47
Advice Sun buckwheat 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC