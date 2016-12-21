Group publicly reading the Bible end-...

Group publicly reading the Bible end-to-end in Columbia

Columbia Magazine

Group publicly reading the Bible end-to-end in Columbia Kathy Cox has sent a note that Kentucky 120 United is represented in Adair, and, she says, a total of 79 of Kentucky's 120 counties, with various people reading the Bible on the courthouse steps. "This will be done until the entire Bible has been read," she writes.

