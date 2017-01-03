Governor and Attorney General escalat...

Governor and Attorney General escalate feud over HB2

Governor and Attorney General escalate feud over HB2 Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is refusing to defend House Bill 2, a 20-week abortion ban which includes a mandatory ultrasound procedure, that was signed into law by Governor Bevin over the weekend. Citing recent case law and legal fees accrued by North Carolina, which lost its defense of a similar bill, Beshear advised in a press release yesterday that the bill was likely to be found unconstitutional, and said his office will not represent the state on challenges to the new law.

