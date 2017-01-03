Governor and Attorney General escalate feud over HB2 Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is refusing to defend House Bill 2, a 20-week abortion ban which includes a mandatory ultrasound procedure, that was signed into law by Governor Bevin over the weekend. Citing recent case law and legal fees accrued by North Carolina, which lost its defense of a similar bill, Beshear advised in a press release yesterday that the bill was likely to be found unconstitutional, and said his office will not represent the state on challenges to the new law.

