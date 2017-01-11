Garnett Allen
Garnett Allen Clark, Taylor Co., KY He was a decorated U.S. Army veteran of WWII, and the Korean War. He was a native of Campbellsville, KY, the son of the late Albert & Leona Williams Clark.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-supertendent has done it again.
|3 min
|Whocares
|7
|Carli Burton
|19 min
|Ifyb
|8
|Rats in Columbia
|51 min
|PoPo
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CriminalForever
|157,648
|This is only a test
|7 hr
|Operator
|2
|Dianna
|8 hr
|Family Member
|19
|Piece of work
|8 hr
|Lalihoohoo
|12
|Courthouse
|Mon
|courious
|22
|Superintendent retiring??!!
|Jan 8
|Noneofmybusiness
|68
