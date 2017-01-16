Freedom from Smoking class starts 16 ...

Freedom from Smoking class starts 16 Jan 2017

Freedom from Smoking, a free 7-week tobacco cessation program will be offered at the Adair County Health Department, 801 Westlake Drive, Columbia, KY beginning Monday, January 16, 2017 at 5pmCT. Registration is required.

