Freedom from Smoking class starts 16 Jan 2017
Freedom from Smoking, a free 7-week tobacco cessation program will be offered at the Adair County Health Department, 801 Westlake Drive, Columbia, KY beginning Monday, January 16, 2017 at 5pmCT. Registration is required.
