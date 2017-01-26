Freedom Church Rd., Adair Co., KY, closed to through traffic Road Department says work will take until sometime after 12pmNoonCT Freedom Church Road in the vicinity of Ira Rooks Road, will be closed to through traffic until sometime after 12pmNoonCT, today, Thursday, January 26, 2017. The Adair County Road Department will be repairing the bridge over Russell Creek, which was undermined by recent flooding.

