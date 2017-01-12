Former Paintsville mayor sentenced fo...

Former Paintsville mayor sentenced for misusing city funds

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Former Paintsville mayor sentenced for misusing city funds Evidence presented at the trial established that, from 2009 until 2012, Porter, with the knowledge, approval and assistance of Larry Herald, the former general manager of the Paintsville Utilities Commission, did not pay for utilities services provided to residences that he owned in Paintsville. The total delinquency was in excess of $7,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr another viewer 157,815
Lindsey Miller 13 hr Looking 1
Journey to recovery 16 hr Just saying 5
Fake people running a church in Columbia 19 hr Peter pan 14
looking for avon bottle collectors (May '07) Fri Jerry 42
Dianna Fri truth 24
State Park for someone charged with Treason Fri Truth 2
Enough is enough Fri Just asking 12
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,956 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC