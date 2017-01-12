Former Paintsville mayor sentenced for misusing city funds Evidence presented at the trial established that, from 2009 until 2012, Porter, with the knowledge, approval and assistance of Larry Herald, the former general manager of the Paintsville Utilities Commission, did not pay for utilities services provided to residences that he owned in Paintsville. The total delinquency was in excess of $7,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.