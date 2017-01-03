For the record: Earl Reid Marcum

For the record: Earl Reid Marcum

For the record: Earl Reid Marcum Earl Reid Marcum died Saturday morning June 8, 1986 at the age of 65 in his home in Edmonton after a lengthy illness. His wife, Geniece Leftwich Macum, his sister, Lovie Glenn, and her husband Russell Hughes, were at his bedside.

