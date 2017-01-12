Flu Level Raised to Widespread in Kentucky
Flu Level Raised to Widespread in Kentucky '...follow the advice your parents gave you to prevent flu and other illnesses that tend to circulate at this time of year - wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay home when you're sick...' FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Department for Public Health , within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is raising the influenza level in the state from "regional" to "widespread." Widespread activity is the highest level of flu activity, which indicates increased flu-like activity or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rats zratx
|24 min
|PoPo
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|North Mountain
|157,738
|Enough is enough
|5 hr
|profiled
|10
|Journey to recovery
|10 hr
|Just asking
|3
|Ex-supertendent has done it again.
|12 hr
|courious
|9
|Dianna
|14 hr
|Family Member
|21
|This is only a test
|Wed
|Operator
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC