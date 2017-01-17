Finger Food Fellowship and movie at Cane Valley Baptist
Finger Food Fellowship and movie at Cane Valley Baptist Cane Valley Baptist Church, 3145 Cane Valley Road, will have a Finger Food Fellowship & Movie Sunday evening, January 22, 2016, at 5pmCT. There will be a time of fellowship with finger foods.
