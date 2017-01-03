Ernest E. Dunbar, Russell County, KY
Ernest E. Dunbar, Russell County, KY He worked as a parts delivery man and was in the U.S. Army and will be accorded military honors by the Russell County Honor Guard at committal rites. He was a native of Russell County, KY, a resident of the county at the time of his death, and his final resting place will be in the county of his birth.
