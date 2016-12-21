Dr. Yolande Ann Marie Wittamer Oostens, 78, Adair Co., KY
Dr. Yolande Ann Marie Wittamer Oostens, 78, Adair Co., KY She was a native of Etterbeck, Belgium, and made her home in Columbia, KY, for the past several decades. She graduated from the University of Louvain in Belgium with a PhD, was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, a strong supporter of the Agape House and was known for visiting the nursing homes and shut-ins in the area.
