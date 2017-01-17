Dr. John Strang to lead Strawberry Pr...

Dr. John Strang to lead Strawberry Production Workshop

Read more: Columbia Magazine

Dr. John Strang to lead Strawberry Production Workshop By Nick Roy, Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources Adair County Extension Service There will be a Strawberry Production workshop, at 6pmCT, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Adair County Extension Office, 409 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY, with UK Horticulture Specialist Dr. John Strang as the guest speaker. Topics will include an overview of matted row production and an introduction to plasticulture.

