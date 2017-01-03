Donnie Royce Milby, Jr., Taylor Co., KY
Donnie Royce Milby, Jr., Taylor Co., KY He was a sign maker and installer for Advance Sign in Campbellsville and attended the God's Friendship Church in Campbellsville, KY. He was a native of Louisville, KY, and a resident of Campbellsville, KY, at the time of his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|18 min
|my thoughts
|157,301
|Where is Dianne Mclister
|1 hr
|Karen
|28
|Dianna
|1 hr
|Not your friend
|8
|Bridget Staten
|2 hr
|liar liar
|9
|Who photoshops more on Facebook ?
|7 hr
|Makeup queen
|3
|Gas prices
|12 hr
|snow flake
|9
|Superintendent retiring??!!
|12 hr
|You are right
|52
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC