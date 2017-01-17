Donnie Butler will instruct Conceal & Carry Class Metcalfe Community Education will be offering a Conceal & Carry Class, Donnie Butler instructing, 8am-3pmCT Saturday, January 28, 2017, in the library of Metcalfe County Middle School, 208 Randolph St, Edmonton, KY. Contact: Charity Nunnally 270-432-0553 Space is very limited in this class; call ahead to reserve seat.

