Donnie Butler will instruct Conceal & Carry Class
Donnie Butler will instruct Conceal & Carry Class Metcalfe Community Education will be offering a Conceal & Carry Class, Donnie Butler instructing, 8am-3pmCT Saturday, January 28, 2017, in the library of Metcalfe County Middle School, 208 Randolph St, Edmonton, KY. Contact: Charity Nunnally 270-432-0553 Space is very limited in this class; call ahead to reserve seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advice
|12 min
|Duh
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|57 min
|Anonymous
|158,106
|Ex-supertendent has done it again.
|1 hr
|courious
|11
|Cody Morrison
|2 hr
|puzzled
|2
|Larry Taylor (Hopper) (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Keith
|11
|Trooper Burton enters not guilty Plea (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|Man who knows
|37
|Advice, but don't mention family.
|6 hr
|ABC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC