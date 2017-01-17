Donald Wayne Jessie, 73, Columbia, KY
Donald Wayne Jessie, 73, Columbia, KY He was a member of White Oak Community Church and a farmer. He was a native of Metcalfe County, KY, and a resident of Adair County, KY, at the time of his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|usa
|158,183
|Kids wearing pajamas to school (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|Mother Goose
|37
|Cody Morrison
|3 hr
|sad repub
|8
|Red junky motor cycle on snake creek
|11 hr
|Boosting
|1
|new guy at rogers trucking
|11 hr
|ex lover
|10
|Advice
|16 hr
|buckwheat
|9
|KSP: Human remains found in Adair County identi...
|19 hr
|Jonathan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC