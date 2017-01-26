Deadline to enroll, Affordable Healthcare Coverage: 31 Jan 2017
Health Insurance coverage under the Affordable Healthcare Act through 2017 is still available, but the deadline for enrollment is January 31, 2017. To enroll online, go to this United States Centers for Medicaid & Medicare site: Healthcare.gov/Last chance to enroll .
