Day Trip: Riding down the roads in Green, Taylor, Casey By Linda Waggener Let's see, I believe Nancy McKinney was the most recent to ask, "Do you just ride up and down the road all the time and take pictures?" There's no getting around it, Nancy. Yes. There isn't a day that doesn't call out for pictures to be made of people at home or at work, in school or at play -- of Kentucky's hills, valleys, rivers and sky -- of trees and flowers and interesting buildings -- or of birds, pets, farm animals and everything in between.

