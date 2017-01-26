Cumberland Thunder begins touring with full live band
By Josh Tomlin RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY - The Gospel trio "Cumberland Thunder" launched in November of 2016 in a concert event in their hometown of Russell Springs, KY. Now, they are announcing that their 2017 tour will feature a full live band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dreamland motel
|47 min
|Louisville_gal99
|4
|Ex-supertendent has done it again.
|1 hr
|echo
|24
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Betty
|158,358
|Amanda pepper rat
|6 hr
|Facts
|1
|Dianna
|9 hr
|Mr wright
|30
|Piece of work
|11 hr
|yed
|19
|Rats zratx
|13 hr
|Rat e
|3
|cops
|14 hr
|Proofreading
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC