Cumberland County, KY gets 12th ABC l...

Cumberland County, KY gets 12th ABC licensee Wed 4 Jan 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Cumberland County, KY gets 12th ABC licensee Wed 4 Jan 2017 ColumbiaMagazine.com story A 12th ABC Licensee for Cumberland County, KY, was issued Wednesday, January 4, 2016. The latest license was issued an NQ Malt Beverage Package License, an NQ Retail Drink License, and a Special Sunday Retail Drink License for Sulphur Creed Resort, 3917 Sulphur Creek Road, Burkesville, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 23 min Strel 157,220
Joe Scott Bandy 1 hr HaHa 2
Keisha Gilpin (Feb '16) 1 hr fighter 13
Superintendent retiring??!! 5 hr Mister Clean 50
Gas prices 5 hr Mister Clean 5
Adair school board member 10 hr Charlie 1
Piece of work 13 hr Sad 10
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,974

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC