Cumberland County gets 11th ABC license
Cumberland County gets 11th ABC license ColumbiaMagazine.com story A 11th ABC License for Cumberland County, KY, was issued Thursday, December 22, 2016. The latest is an NQ Malt Beverage Package License for Hot Rod BBQ & Grill, 3850 Celina Road, Burkesville, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|CriminalForever
|157,048
|tony sallee
|3 hr
|fact
|1
|Carli Burton
|9 hr
|just me
|6
|Fivestar
|10 hr
|Just Sayin
|10
|Brandon Dial
|10 hr
|Curious
|12
|Flex appeal
|Sat
|Dare
|38
|tax returns
|Fri
|Mister Clean
|28
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC