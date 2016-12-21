Cumberland County gets 11th ABC license

Columbia Magazine

Cumberland County gets 11th ABC license ColumbiaMagazine.com story A 11th ABC License for Cumberland County, KY, was issued Thursday, December 22, 2016. The latest is an NQ Malt Beverage Package License for Hot Rod BBQ & Grill, 3850 Celina Road, Burkesville, KY.

