Columbia Police arrest three suspects from Williamsburg, KY

41 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Columbia Police arrest three suspects from Williamsburg, KY CPD receives alert from LaFayette, TN Police Department that a stolen truck might be in the Columbia, KY Walmart parking lot. Columbia Police locate whie 2000 Dodge pickup matching description - but registration plate allegedly switch - and make three arrests; suspects lodged in Adair County Regional Jail.

