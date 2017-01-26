Columbia Police arrest three suspects from Williamsburg, KY
Columbia Police arrest three suspects from Williamsburg, KY CPD receives alert from LaFayette, TN Police Department that a stolen truck might be in the Columbia, KY Walmart parking lot. Columbia Police locate whie 2000 Dodge pickup matching description - but registration plate allegedly switch - and make three arrests; suspects lodged in Adair County Regional Jail.
