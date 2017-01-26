CMS students honored for high K-PREP scores By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School students were recently honored for their outstanding K-PREP scores from the 2015-2016 school year, and encouraged to perform even better on this year's exams. During the school's Eagle Rally Day on Friday, Jan. 20, students who showed growth in exam areas and scored proficient and distinguished on last year's K-PREP exams were honored.

