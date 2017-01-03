CMS girls' basketball team to host bake sale
CMS girls' basketball team to host bake sale By Calen McKinney Campbellsville Middle School girls' sixth-grade winter basketball team will host a bake sale in Green River Plaza at Kroger, 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY, on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 7am-11amCT/8am-12pmNoonET to noon. There will be many homemade goodies available for a donation.
