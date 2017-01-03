CMS girls' basketball team to host ba...

CMS girls' basketball team to host bake sale

CMS girls' basketball team to host bake sale By Calen McKinney Campbellsville Middle School girls' sixth-grade winter basketball team will host a bake sale in Green River Plaza at Kroger, 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY, on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 7am-11amCT/8am-12pmNoonET to noon. There will be many homemade goodies available for a donation.

