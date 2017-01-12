Clothing giveaway at Columbia Church of Christ, Thu 19 Jan 2017
Clothing giveaway at Columbia Church of Christ, Thu 19 Jan 2017 Columbia Church of Christ, 701 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY will hold a clothing giveaway, 10am-12pmNoonCT, Thursday, January 19, 2017, in the fellowship room. There is clothing of all sizes available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County getting rich
|31 min
|For real
|10
|tax returns
|49 min
|tater
|38
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CriminalForever
|157,857
|Topix
|10 hr
|Mr Twister
|2
|Fake people running a church in Columbia
|21 hr
|tater
|18
|Douchebag driving black newer impala
|21 hr
|cheeks
|6
|Sano Kentucky Animal Auction (Aug '08)
|Sun
|daniel
|27
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC