Clothing giveaway at Columbia Church of Christ, Thu 19 Jan 2017

Clothing giveaway at Columbia Church of Christ, Thu 19 Jan 2017 Columbia Church of Christ, 701 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY will hold a clothing giveaway, 10am-12pmNoonCT, Thursday, January 19, 2017, in the fellowship room. There is clothing of all sizes available.

