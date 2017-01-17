City of Franklin Receives $997,000 Bl...

City of Franklin Receives $997,000 Block Grant

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

City of Franklin Receives $997,000 Block Grant Funding to support economic development in the City of Franklin By Sandy Dunahoo Frankfort, KY - The Department for Local Government approved funding for a $997,000 Community Development Block Grant for construction of a rail spur off of the CSX railroad's mainline to serve the Fritz Winter North America LP automotive parts plant, which is to be constructed in the Wilkey North Industrial Park in Franklin. Senator David Givens commented on the grant, "I am pleased to hear the Fritz Winter Rail Spur Development Program has received a Community Development Block Grant that will help support these new jobs and, thus, support the local economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 19 min Going Around and ... 158,006
Dianna 3 hr friend 25
Lindsey Miller 3 hr Saint 19
does holt's do good mechanic work (Sep '08) 4 hr wtf 25
Douchebag driving black newer impala 10 hr Descendant 9
Local Girl Scout Troop? 10 hr Former Girl Scout 2
tax returns 12 hr courious 43
County getting rich 20 hr HotMic 29
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC