City Council approves zoning change for Hurt Street Property

By Ed Waggener The Columbia City Council, at its regular January 3, 2016 meeting, Mayor Curtis Hardwick presiding, gave final approval to a Zoning Maps change acknowledging a zoning change requested for the Begley Apartment buildings on Hurt Street. City Attorney Marshall Loy gave the second reading to an ordinance amending the Columbia Zoning Regulations and Columbia Official Zoning Districts to reflect changes for 309 and 311 Hurt Street, Columbia, KY, where two multi-unit apartment buildings are under construction.

