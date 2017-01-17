Cheer clinic is on at LWC tomorrow, 21 Jan 2017
Cheer clinic is on at LWC tomorrow, 21 Jan 2017 The Lindsey Wilson Cheer Clinic is on for tomorrow, Jan. 21, 2017 from 9-noonCT at Biggers Sports Center, 360 Spickard Ave., Columbia, KY. This is for Pre-K through 12th grade and there is a cost for each.
