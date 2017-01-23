CES to host parent-teacher conferences

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

CES to host parent-teacher conferences Campbellsville Elementary School, 315 Roberts Road, Campbellsville, KY, will host parent-teacher conferences on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Teachers will be available 3pm-5pmCT/4pm-6pmET, for parents and students to discuss grades from the third nine-week grading period.

