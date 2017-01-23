CES to host parent-teacher conferences
CES to host parent-teacher conferences Campbellsville Elementary School, 315 Roberts Road, Campbellsville, KY, will host parent-teacher conferences on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Teachers will be available 3pm-5pmCT/4pm-6pmET, for parents and students to discuss grades from the third nine-week grading period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|ChromiuMan
|158,198
|Stapleton the snitch
|7 min
|Mr Twister
|7
|I hear there is gonna be a new baby at Circle "R"
|55 min
|Curious
|1
|Cody Morrison
|4 hr
|real gansta
|9
|Piece of work
|7 hr
|How many
|14
|Name that rat
|8 hr
|couldbeboth
|5
|cops
|9 hr
|yep
|6
|Bettys closing (Jan '14)
|11 hr
|mojo
|47
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC