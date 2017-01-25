Celebration of Life for Ruby Barbee (1924-2017) 28 Sat 2017
Celebration of Life for Ruby Barbee 28 Sat 2017 A celebration of her life for Ms. Ruby Tupman Barbee, 92, Columbia, KY will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 2pmCT, in the Begley Chapel, 302 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY, with Bro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-supertendent has done it again.
|12 min
|courious
|20
|cops
|48 min
|Lane
|11
|Brandie Phelps
|3 hr
|biggen
|8
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|CriminalForever
|158,309
|Dianna
|8 hr
|Here I amDianne I am
|29
|Employment pay scales
|9 hr
|i agree
|4
|Piece of work
|12 hr
|How many
|17
|Bettys closing (Jan '14)
|Mon
|mojo
|47
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC