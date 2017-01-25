Celebration of Life for Ruby Barbee (...

Celebration of Life for Ruby Barbee (1924-2017) 28 Sat 2017

Celebration of Life for Ruby Barbee 28 Sat 2017 A celebration of her life for Ms. Ruby Tupman Barbee, 92, Columbia, KY will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 2pmCT, in the Begley Chapel, 302 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY, with Bro.

