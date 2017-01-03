Campbellsville HS senior to play softball at Lindsey Wilson
Campbellsville HS senior to play softball at Lindsey Wilson By Calen McKinney Campbellsville High School senior Brenna Wethington will continue her academic and softball career at Lindsey Wilson College this fall. Wethington will sign her letter of intent in a special ceremony on Wednesday, January 11, at 3:30pmCT/4:30pmET, in the library at Campbellsville High School, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY.
