Bus driver receives CIS Dare to Soar ...

Bus driver receives CIS Dare to Soar award

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Bus driver receives CIS Dare to Soar award Paul Nuckols worked for the District for 30 years before retiring in 2010. He returned to work last fall to help in the District's transportation deparment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min usa 157,600
good to know 7 hr russellcounty56 1
tax returns 11 hr tater 33
Ex-supertendent has done it again. 12 hr Haha 3
Piece of work 14 hr Fox 11
Dianna 14 hr Family Member 17
Gas prices 19 hr PEANUT HOLLAND ky 12
Courthouse Mon courious 22
Superintendent retiring??!! Jan 8 Noneofmybusiness 68
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,765

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC