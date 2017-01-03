Bull Run Charity partners with JOY Mi...

Bull Run Charity partners with JOY Ministries to help those in Crisis

Bull Run Charity partners with JOY Ministries to help those in Crisis Easton Bryant: "... the mission of MusicFest held over the past few summers has focused on raising funds for a 100% local impact and we've made the decision to ensure each act of charity is coupled with a message of Christian love and encouragement..." The Bull Run Charity, a local fund collected each summer at the Bull Run Charity MusicFest, has graciously donated money to help run the J.O.Y. Crisis Resource Center for the 2017 year.

