Bull Run Charity partners with JOY Ministries to help those in Crisis Easton Bryant: "... the mission of MusicFest held over the past few summers has focused on raising funds for a 100% local impact and we've made the decision to ensure each act of charity is coupled with a message of Christian love and encouragement..." The Bull Run Charity, a local fund collected each summer at the Bull Run Charity MusicFest, has graciously donated money to help run the J.O.Y. Crisis Resource Center for the 2017 year.

