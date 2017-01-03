Bull Run Charity partners with JOY Ministries to help those in Crisis
Bull Run Charity partners with JOY Ministries to help those in Crisis Easton Bryant: "... the mission of MusicFest held over the past few summers has focused on raising funds for a 100% local impact and we've made the decision to ensure each act of charity is coupled with a message of Christian love and encouragement..." The Bull Run Charity, a local fund collected each summer at the Bull Run Charity MusicFest, has graciously donated money to help run the J.O.Y. Crisis Resource Center for the 2017 year.
