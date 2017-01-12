Body found at Veterans Bypass has bee...

Body found at Veterans Bypass has been positively identified

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Body found at Veterans Bypass has been positively identified By Ed Waggener Adair County Coroner Todd Akin received a call today from the Kentucky State Medical Examiner reporting that the body found December 19, 2016, at the Intersection of the Adair County Veterans Memorial Bypass and Campbellsville Road has been positively identified as the remains of Lawrence Chrisman, Lexington, KY. "The examiner said that Mr. Chrisman died of multiple blunt force trauma," Coroner Akin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Journey to recovery 36 min a wino 2
Enough is enough 41 min a buzzard 4
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 49 min Strel 157,695
Dianna 2 hr Family Member 21
Ex-supertendent has done it again. 15 hr Mr Twister 8
This is only a test 22 hr Operator 2
Piece of work Wed Lalihoohoo 12
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,579 • Total comments across all topics: 277,840,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC