Blue Raiders earn Academic All MSC Men's Swimming honors
Blue Raiders earn Academic All MSC Men's Swimming honors By Charlie Balcom Seven members of the Lindsey Wilson men's swim team earned 2017 Academic All Mid-South Conference honors, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Tyler Glish, Iker Larzabal, Jose Prado de Lima, Jonas Mueller, Clemens Paetzold, Gage Setzer and Alexander Van Winkle all received the annual conference academic honor.
