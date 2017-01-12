Betty Cooper Kinnett, 88, Jamestown, KY
Betty Cooper Kinnett, 88, Jamestown, KY She was a homemaker and a member of Russell Springs United Baptist Church. She was a native of Russell County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of her death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|33 min
|usa
|157,814
|Lindsey Miller
|8 hr
|Looking
|1
|Journey to recovery
|11 hr
|Just saying
|5
|Fake people running a church in Columbia
|14 hr
|Peter pan
|14
|looking for avon bottle collectors (May '07)
|21 hr
|Jerry
|42
|Dianna
|23 hr
|truth
|24
|State Park for someone charged with Treason
|Fri
|Truth
|2
|Enough is enough
|Fri
|Just asking
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC