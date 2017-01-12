Betty Cooper Kinnett, 88, Jamestown, KY

Betty Cooper Kinnett, 88, Jamestown, KY

Betty Cooper Kinnett, 88, Jamestown, KY She was a homemaker and a member of Russell Springs United Baptist Church. She was a native of Russell County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of her death.

