Amy Mouser will speak to Adair County Caregivers 1 Feb 2017 Respiratory Therapist Amy Mouser will be the guest speaker at the Adair County Caregivers Support Group meeting starting at 11amCT, Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at the Adair County Extension Building, 409 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY. Her presentation will information for caregivers on patients with respiratory diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.