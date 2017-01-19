Adair Republican Party meets Thu 19 J...

Adair Republican Party meets Thu 19 Jan 2017

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Adair Republican Party meets Thu 19 Jan 2017 The Adair County Republican Party will be meeting at 6:30pmCT, Thursday, January 19, 2017, in the Adair Annex basement, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY. - Shannon Rowe -Adair County Republican Party Chairman Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

