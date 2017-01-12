Adair Middle School SBDM Council meet...

Adair Middle School SBDM Council meets 17 Jan 2017 Adair County Middle School SBDM Council will be meeting in regular session on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 3:30pmCT, at ACMS, 322 General John Adair Drive, Columbia, KY. This meeting is open to the public.

