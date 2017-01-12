Adair Hospital District in mediation ...

Adair Hospital District in mediation with Aetna - 18 Jan 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Adair Hospital District in mediation with Aetna - 18 Jan 2017 Mediation with the last negotiation the board will have to engage in with creditors. in the Adair Hospital District's Chapter 9 bankruptcy takes place during an executive session in Louisville, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr bill 637
Happy James Earl Ray day 7 hr MR Money 2
County getting rich 8 hr Mr Twister 15
does holt's do good mechanic work (Sep '08) 8 hr Southern Adair auto 24
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 hr usa 157,892
Topix 11 hr Mr Twister 5
Brandie Phelps 11 hr hello 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,499 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC