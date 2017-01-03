Adair County Office closings for MLK ...

Adair County Office closings for MLK holiday

Adair County Office closings for MLK holiday By Bridget Compton The offices located in the Adair County Annex, 424 Public Square, Columbia, Ky. will be closed Saturday, January 14, 2017 and Monday, January 16, 2017 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

