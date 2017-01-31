Adair CJE Mike Stephens is recovering...

Adair CJE Mike Stephens is recovering exceptionally well

Adair County Judge Executive Michael Lee Stephens wishes to thank the community for their continued thoughts and prayers following his recent surgery. The procedure went as expected and Judge Stephens is recovering exceptionally well.

