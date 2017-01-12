ACHS vs Barren Co. basketball games r...

ACHS vs Barren Co. basketball games re-scheduled

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

By Wes Feese The Adair County Indians' home boys basketball games against Barren County, which were canceled last week due to snow, have been rescheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2017, at John Burr Memorial Gymnasium, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY. The JV game will start at 6pmCT, and the varsity game will follow at approximately 7:30pmCT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man seeking man (Jul '16) 18 min grease meat 25
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 18 min ChromiuMan 157,747
News Trooper Burton enters not guilty Plea (Aug '07) 34 min grease meat 36
Fake people running a church in Columbia 56 min grease meat 8
Gas prices 1 hr grease meat 13
Dianna 1 hr grease meat 22
Enough is enough 1 hr grease meat 11
Ex-supertendent has done it again. 18 hr courious 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC