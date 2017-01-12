ACHS vs Barren Co. basketball games re-scheduled
By Wes Feese The Adair County Indians' home boys basketball games against Barren County, which were canceled last week due to snow, have been rescheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2017, at John Burr Memorial Gymnasium, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY. The JV game will start at 6pmCT, and the varsity game will follow at approximately 7:30pmCT.
